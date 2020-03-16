Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2020) - Amaka has been chosen to oversee the delivery of a new piece of infrastructure - an accounting integration between Square and Xero.





Amaka connects systems that SMEs use every day with cloud-based accounting packages. Amaka's unique integration technology and support model provide affordable, enterprise-level automation and integration products to businesses globally.

Amaka CEO Pedram Afshar commented, "Saving time and money for SMEs is our mission. We know well the need and importance of integrating Square and Xero. We are expanding and deepening our partnerships, and continue to strive to rapidly add new integrations and automation solutions to our portfolio."

Connect Square + Xero seamlessly

Amaka will deliver the functionality which allows Square and Xero customers to:

Automate and capture sales data from multiple Square locations into a single file or multiple Xero organization files;

Summarize all Square sales transactions into a Xero sales invoice;

Sync Square sales transactions in a wide array of formats;

Complete lightning-fast reconciliation processes with 100% accurate and automatic data entry;

Use Square's payment integration, allowing Xero users to accept payments via Square on Xero invoices.

Apart from data automation, merchants can get their invoices paid quickly and easily via Square. "The payment integration is a game-changer for Square and Xero users," says Amaka's CFO and Product Evangelist, Martin Chee. "In addition to allowing merchants to save time recording and reconciling their sales transactions, having the ability to accept payments via Square will help get them get paid quicker than ever before."

The integration is currently available for Square and Xero customers in Australia.

Learn more about the Square + Xero integration and keep up-to-date on the latest developments on the Amaka website.

