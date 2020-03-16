Stolt-Nielsen Limited Board Votes to Withdraw Recommendation of Final Dividend for 2019 in Response to Coronavirus Crisis

LONDON, March 16, 2020 - The Board of Directors of Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI), acting in response to uncertainties created by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, today voted to withdraw its previously announced recommendation of a final dividend for 2019 of $0.25 per Common Share, which was to be voted on at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for April 16, 2020 in Bermuda.

Commenting on the decision, Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our earlier decision to recommend a final dividend for 2019, as announced on February 24, 2020, underscored the fundamentally solid position of the Company, which at the end of the first quarter of 2020 had over $500 million in available liquidity, and an increasingly promising market outlook for chemical tankers. However, while the coronavirus pandemic has had a modest impact on our markets to date, we believe this precautionary measure to cancel the final dividend for 2019 is a financially prudent decision, given current external circumstances."

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com (mailto:j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com)

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8926

e.davison@stolt.com (mailto:e.davison@stolt.com)

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and a number of LNG investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act