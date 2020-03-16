Rakesh Sarna Relaunches North American Scholarship Program

The Rakesh Sarna Scholarship Program will offer three scholarships of $1,500 to university and college students in North America

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / Rakesh Sarna is pleased to officially relaunch his North American scholarship program. The Rakesh Sarna Scholarship Program will offer three scholarships of $1,500 to current university and college students in North America studying business, hospitality, marketing, and human resources.

Applications will be accepted between March 16, 2020 and the deadline date, July 15, 2020.

With an extensive professional history in the field of hospitality, Rakesh Sarna knows the value of a degree or diploma when pursuing a career. He is committed to helping provide deserving students with the financial assistance they need to attend a post-secondary institution.

As part of their submissions, applicants must submit a 500-word essay explaining why they deserve the scholarship, what they hope to accomplish with it, and what their career goals are for the future.

Applicants must also submit proof of enrollment in the form of an acceptance letter, current class schedule, or another form of proof of enrollment in order to be considered.

For more information and to apply for the Rakesh Sarna Scholarship Program, please visit https://rakeshsarnascholarships.com/.

About Rakesh Sarna

Rakesh Sarna has extensive industry experience in the hospitality industry and has gained valuable insights from his time spent working with Hyatt Hotels Corporation - a global hospitality company that owns, manages and franchises hotels and resorts. He was appointed Chief Operating Officer - International from 2007 to 2012 and Group President for the Americas from 2012 to 2014. From 2014 to September 2017, Rakesh served as Managing Director and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). Rakesh cultivates positive relationships with local communities, colleagues, and shareholders to help meet the objectives of the organization. Rakesh Sarna claims that formal post-secondary education is a vital component to personal and professional development and encourages young individuals to pursue their academic endeavors.

Contact:

Rakesh Sarna

apply@rakeshsarnascholarships.com

SOURCE: Rakesh Sarna

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580899/Rakesh-Sarna-Relaunches-North-American-Scholarship-Program