Vanadium One Iron Corp.: Vanadium One Iron Announces AGM Available By Dial-In

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / Vanadium One Iron Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:VONE) announces that, in light of the current environment, we have elected to make the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") of the Company available to shareholders by conference call. A physical meeting will be held as scheduled at 10:00 am on March 18, 2020 at the offices of Bennett Jones LLP,100 King Street West, Suite 3400, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, however all formal proceedings of the AGM will be conducted through an open conference call line and physical attendance is therefore not required. Shareholders that have already voted on matters before the AGM by proxy are encouraged not to gather in person in light of present circumstances.

For shareholders wishing to listen in to the proceeding can use the following conference call details provided below:

The dial in details are as follows:

International Dial In: 1-719-234-0223

Toll Free Dial In: 1-800-901-0218

Guest Passcode: 593 691 8492#

About Vanadium One Iron Corp.:

Vanadium One Iron Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing its Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Iron Ore Project, in Chibougamau, Quebec. The goal is to continue defining the extent of this resource and demonstrate its economic viability.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VANADIUM ONE IRON CORP.

Cliff Hale-Sanders, President & CEO

Tel: 416-819-8558

info@vanadiumone.com

www.vanadiumone.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Vanadium One Iron Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580915/Vanadium-One-Iron-Announces-AGM-Available-By-Dial-In