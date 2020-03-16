Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2020) - Block X Capital Corp. (CSE: BXXX) (the "Company" or "Block X") announces that, further to its news release dated March 11, 2020, the Company wishes to clarify that Block X's proposed acquisition (the "Acquisition") of 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of CBIO Brand Development Inc. (the "CBIO Shares") from the shareholders of CBIO Brand Development Inc. (the "CBIO Shareholders") is not subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The proposed consolidation (the "Consolidation") of Block X's issued and outstanding common shares ("Block X Shares") and issuance of post-Consolidation Block X Shares to the CBIO Shareholders, as described in the Company's news release dated March 11, 2020, will, however, be completed in accordance with CSE policies.

About Block X

Block X (CSE: BXXX) seeks investment opportunities in early to mid-stage blockchain and emerging technology companies. Block X is dedicated to disciplined due diligence, governance, and an investment process that results in highly qualified investment opportunities.

