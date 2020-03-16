Market intelligence firm BloombergNEF has published a report with power company Statkraft and clean energy distributor Eaton highlighting the importance of sector coupling for Europe's decarbonization plans. Analysts examined the power markets of Germany and the U.K. and concluded effective sector coupling including the use of green hydrogen could lead to greenhouse gas emission reductions of 83% by 2050.Solar and wind assets will need to be developed at double the current pace and energy storage deployment needs to pick up by two-thirds. That is the gist of the latest publication from business ...

