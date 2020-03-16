Startup SWIPEBY Announces National Expansion: Helps Restaurants Respond to COVID-19 With Curbside Pickup

WINSTON-SALEM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on the restaurant industry, with dine-in demand being banned or seriously compromised in many cities across the nation. The decrease in dine-in options has created serious demand for curbside pickup. The startup SWIPEBY has seen a 100X increase in interest in the last 48 hours as thousands of restaurants look to their turnkey curbside pickup platform as a way to safely serve their customers.

"SWIPEBY and curbside pickup have allowed us to offer a low-touch-point takeout solution to our guests. We are seeing a strong uptake in orders and guest satisfaction," says Mike Targett Owner of The Loop restaurant in Winston Salem.

Launched in 2019 by founder Carl Turner, SWIPEBY provides its curbside pickup platform to over 100 restaurants in North Carolina and is expanding nationwide.

"We are dedicated to the success of our partners and helping them get through this season," says Turner. "SWIPEBY has reduced its fees significantly with current partners and will enter into all new relationships with no monthly fees, and no revenue sharing, making the platform essentially free for the restaurant."

SWIPEBY ensures the restaurants can provide a seamless curbside experience with automated notifications of the customer's arrival, made possible through GPS integrated technology. Restaurants can be onboarded in 24 hours. With the growing demand for curbside pickup, SWIPEBY's nationwide expansion can provide restaurants and their customers a timely, affordable, and convenient option in this difficult season.

HIGHLIGHTS

SWIPEBY offers users easy mobile ordering and reduces touchpoints with money, cards, and exposure to others.

GPS notifications to inform restaurant when the customer arrives.

SWIPEBY is the only nationwide curbside pickup platform.

Restaurants can be on-boarded in 24 hours

?Restaurants don't need any pre-existing technology or tech support on staff.

No monthly fees and no revenue sharing.?

About SWIPEBY: SWIPEBY is a software-as-service platform that allows restaurants to offer curbside pickup. For more information, visit www.swipe.by or email hello@swipe.by

SWIPEBY founder & CEO Carl Turner is available for interviews and statements. press@swipe.by