Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec cancels its Annual General Meeting from Tuesday 17 March 2020 and moves it to a later date

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 16 MARCH 2020 AT 8:00 PM (EET)

Cargotec cancels its Annual General Meeting from Tuesday 17 March 2020 and moves it to a later date

Based on the development of the coronavirus situation and the announcement by the Finnish Government today, Cargotec has decided to cancel tomorrow's 17 March 2020 Annual General Meeting.

The Finnish Government announced today that public gatherings will be limited to a maximum of ten persons. Consequently, Cargotec's Board of Directors has today decided to cancel the Annual General Meeting from tomorrow.

Cargotec will convene the Annual General Meeting at a later stage.

For further information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP Communications, Cargotec, carina.geber-teir(a)cargotec.com, tel. +358 20 777 4000

