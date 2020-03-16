CureVac AG: CureVac announces leadership update

TÜBINGEN, Germany and BOSTON, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CureVac AG announced today that Ingmar Hoerr, CEO of the company, will take a temporary leave of absence for medical reasons. Ingmar Hoerr's leave is not caused by coronavirus. CureVac's Supervisory Board fully supports the experienced management team in place and appoints the Franz-Werner Haas, Deputy CEO to assume Hoerr's role until his return.

CureVac is a leading clinical stage biotechnology company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology with 20 years of expertise in developing and optimizing this versatile molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a wide range of diseases. The company applies its technologies for the development of cancer therapies, antibody therapies, the treatment of rare diseases, and prophylactic vaccines. CureVac has received significant investments, amongst others from dievini Hopp BioTech holding and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. CureVac has also entered into collaborations with multinational corporations and organizations, including Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly & Co, Genmab, CRISPR Therapeutics, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and others. CureVac is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany with sites in Frankfurt and Boston, USA.

