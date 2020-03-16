Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated: Calmare Therapeutics CEO Issues Statement

FAIRFIELD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic (" CoronaVirus "), Conrad Mir, President & CEO of Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, (OTC PINK:CTTC), the pain mitigation company, issued the following statement:

To the shareholders, customers, family and friends of Calmare Therapeutics.

We hope this email finds you and your family doing well during this troubling and difficult time. Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (" CTI ") intends to continue to offer our patented Calmare Pain Mitigation Therapy™ to our customers, subject to any restrictions imposed by Federal, State and local authorities.

Although the CoronaVirus pandemic is disruptive and alarming, CTI will continue to offer our patented technology to new customers and visit current customers, subject to restrictions imposed by Federal, State and local authorities. We will be cautious, however; and, follow the suggested guidelines as recommended by the Centers of Disease Control regarding the practice of good hygiene in the workplace. These include:

Stop handshaking - use other non-contact methods of greeting

Clean hands at the door and schedule regular hand washing

Create habits to avoid touching your face and to cover coughs and sneezes

Disinfect surfaces like doorknobs, tables, desks and handrails regularly

Maintain an appropriate social distance at the workplace

Stay at home at the first sign of illness e.g., fatigue, sore throat, cough

We recognize that some of our employees and consultants may have essential travel as part of their responsibilities. These employees should employ safe practices such as maintaining social distances and sanitizing items such as tray tables and armrests on airplanes.

Proactive monitoring of new developments regarding the spread of CoronaVirus in the United States, Europe and the rest of world from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (cdc.gov), World Health Organization (who.int) is tantamount. In an effort to keep an open line of communication updating the Calmare family, we will have a link on our corporate website titled, "COVID-19 News." CTI will adjust its corporate approach as needed as we get through this as a company and a Nation.

My sincerest regards,

Conrad Mir

President & CEO

About Calmare Therapeutics, Inc.

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc. researches, develops and commercializes chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. Our flagship medical device - the Calmare® Pain Therapy Device (the " Calmare Device ") - is the world's only non-invasive and non-addictive modality that can successfully treat chronic, neuropathic pain. The Company holds a U.S. Food & Drug Administration 510k clearance designation on its flagship device, which grants it the exclusive right to sell, market, research and develop the medical device in the United States. The Calmare Devices are commercially sold to medical practices throughout the world. They are also found in U.S. military hospitals, clinics and on installations.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained herein that are not purely historical are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements deal with the Company's current plans, intentions, beliefs and expectations and statements of future economic performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is currently anticipated. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include those discussed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cannot guarantee its future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

