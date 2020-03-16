F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche Annual General Meeting 2020: Voting will take place by independent proxy. Participation on site is neither possible nor permitted by Federal Council ordinance

The Roche Annual General Meeting 2020 will be held under conditions of the COVID-19 Ordinance 2 of the Federal Council

To comply with regulatory requirements, voting at the AGM will be by independent proxy

Shareholders who are physically present will be able to cast their votes through the proxy, but will not be admitted to the meeting rooms





Basel, 16 March 2020 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that due to the declaration of the extraordinary situation by the Federal Council to combat the corona virus, voting at tomorrow's Ordinary General Meeting will be done by the independent proxies. Roche is thus complying with Ordinance 2 on Measures to Combat the Corona Virus (COVID-19) (COVID-19- 2) as amended on 16 March.



Shareholders on site cannot be granted access to the meeting room. They may submit their votes to the independent proxy on site. Urgent questions can be submitted in writing to Investor Relations at https://www.roche.com/de/investors.htm .



Roche again requests that shareholders refrain from travel and stay away from the meeting.



Further information can be found at

https://www.roche.com/about/governance/annual_general_meetings.htm

www.roche.com

media.relations@roche.com

