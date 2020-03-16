The B2B Marketing Lab Becomes the First HubSpot Elite Solutions Partner in the UK

LONDON, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The B2B Marketing Lab (B2BML) - http://www.b2bml.com - a growth marketing consultancy with offices in London, Singapore and Germany - specialising in sales lead generation, customer acquisition and client engagement through best practice in Inbound Marketing programmes - has become the first and only HubSpot Elite Solutions Partner in the UK - one of only nine other Elite Solutions Partners globally.

The B2B Marketing Lab (B2BML) was the longest established HubSpot Diamond Partner in Europe and has become the first and largest HubSpot Solutions Partner in the UK, with more successful HubSpot licences sold than any other Partner in EMEA.

Since its inception in 2012, B2BML has enjoyed consistent growth and expansion becoming the first HubSpot Diamond Partner in the UK in 2017; then later that year opening its Singapore office to target the Asia-Pacific market; in 2019 it opened an office in Germany and signed a Strategic Partnership with South African based HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner, MPULL.

According to HubSpot, the Solutions Partner Tier Program is designed to recognise "Agency Partners who have not only brought the Inbound message to the most clients, but also those who have executed Inbound Marketing services to the highest standards."

Bob Dearsley, CEO of The B2B Marketing Lab comments, "Hitting the Elite Tier of the HubSpot Solutions Partner programme is another huge turning point for us, and only confirms our position as one of the fastest growing HubSpot partners in EMEA."

"This recognition speaks volumes for the hard work and dedication that our team has invested to make us one of the new - and very few - Elite HubSpot Solutions Partners. Not only does this immediately consolidate our position and internal drive to become the best HubSpot consultancy in the UK, but it is also a reflection of our ability to deliver the highest quality of business and marketing consultancy to our clients, enabling them to grow their businesses and succeed in today's digital-first world."

The B2B Marketing Lab is an international Elite Solutions Partner with more successful HubSpot implementations than any other Partner.

The B2B Marketing Lab is 100% Inbound, 1,000% HubSpot!

