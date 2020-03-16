Airdrie, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2020) - Vitreous Glass Inc. (TSXV: VCI) ("Vitreous" or the "Corporation"), recognizing the widespread cancellation of public events as a protection of individual and public safety in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, has cancelled the attendance of its directors and officers at its annual meeting scheduled for tomorrow, March 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (Calgary time). Instead, the meeting will be held over a conference call.

Shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person but are encouraged to attend and participate by conference call. Conferencing instructions are as follows:

Teleconference number: +1-866-305-1460

Participant code: 4243269

For further information, please contact:

VITREOUS GLASS INC.

Pat Cashion, President

(403) 616-2773

