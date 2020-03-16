AirConsole Is Giving Everyone Free Access to All of Their Video Games During Covid-19 Lockdowns

ZURICH, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Play 150+ games on www.airconsole.com . Your smartphones are the gamepads

. Your smartphones are the gamepads Accessible on the web, no additional hardware is required.

Stay entertained for the next two weeks.

Makes self-isolation more enjoyable.

AirConsole , a globally leading platform for casual games, today announced that they will provide everyone with free access to all of their video games during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

With millions of people stuck at home across the globe due to the fast spread of the Coronavirus, it becomes hard to pass time. In several countries, schools are being closed, kids are at home and parents are being urged to do home office.

AirConsole is a cloud based video game console that is accessible from every home through the web browser. Smartphones are used as gamepads. No additional hardware is required for a full video game console experience. AirConsole boasts a library of 150 games across a variety of genres. Like many other businesses, the AirConsole team has recently switched to remote work in order to stick to safety guidelines.

"We are taking the situation very seriously, and want to do what we can to help people pass time at home," says Alice Ruppert, Head of Games at AirConsole. "Today we've decided to give everyone access to the full platform for free for two weeks. We know that a lot of people are affected by lockdowns and quarantines at the moment, and that many will be looking for new forms of entertainment."

"Because AirConsole does not require any additional hardware to play, apart from a computer and some smartphones, it is ideal in times like these," says AirConsole's Tech Lead Francois Weber. "We provide instant entertainment to families that are stuck at home during the outbreak."

With the promotional code "919 2020" anyone can get two weeks of full access to AirConsole's 150 games, which are normally available as part of a monthly subscription called AirConsole Hero.

Get access to the full version of AirConsole:



Download the AirConsole App from Apple's AppStore or Google Play . Launch the app and insert the following code when the numpad appears: "919 2020" The full AirConsole experience will be unlocked for two weeks. Open www.airconsole.com on your desktop browser, connect your smartphone as the gamepad by following the simple instructions and start playing instantly.

The code is valid until March 31st, 2020.

About AirConsole

AirConsole has been established in 2015 in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded by Ex-Google Tech-Lead and ETH Zurich Alumnus Andrin von Rechenberg, the company quickly rose to fame by overcoming the previously unsolved challenge of latency when playing cloud-based games. More than 4,500 developers globally have co-created games that have been published on AirConsole, which in return have been consumed by more than 6 million players from 190+ countries.

Press Kit: http://aircn.sl/presskit

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134570/AirConsole_concept.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134571/AirConsole_Covid19.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134572/Air_Console_Logo.jpg