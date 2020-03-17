Technavio has been monitoring the LNG carriers market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.04 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. DSME, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES and Nakilat are some of the major market participants. Although, the increase in demand for natural gas will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuation in oil and gas prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increase in demand for natural gas has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuation in oil and gas prices might hamper market growth.
LNG Carriers Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
LNG Carriers Market is segmented as below:
Containment Type
- Membrane
- Moss
Geographic Segmentation
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
LNG Carriers Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our LNG carriers market report covers the following areas:
- LNG Carriers Market Size
- LNG Carriers Market Trends
- LNG Carriers Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increase in demand for cleaner fuels as one of the prime reasons driving the LNG carriers market growth during the next few years.
LNG Carriers Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the LNG carriers market, including some of the vendors such as DSME, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES and Nakilat. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the LNG carriers market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
LNG Carriers Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist LNG carriers market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the LNG carriers market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the LNG carriers market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of LNG carriers market vendors
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CONTAINMENT TYPE
- Market segmentation by containment type
- Comparison by containment type
- Membrane Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Moss Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by containment type
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in demand for cleaner fuels
- Development of efficient LNG carriers
- Commoditization of LNG
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- DSME
- Hyundai Heavy Industries?
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES
- Nakilat
- Samsung Heavy Industries?
- Teekay LNG Partners
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
