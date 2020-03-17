Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DHL8 ISIN: CA5626781028 Ticker-Symbol: 9SC2 
Tradegate
16.03.20
20:57 Uhr
0,050 Euro
-0,015
-23,08 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,040
0,053
16.03.
0,050
0,054
16.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MANGANESE X ENERGY
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP0,050-23,08 %