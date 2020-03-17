W H O Recommendation Expected to Drive Adoption by New Participants

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2020) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a disruptive cryptocurrency payments Company, is pleased to announce that it has revised its projections regarding Cryptocurrency adoption.

"Based on the recommendations of the World Health Organization ("WHO") to use "contactless payment methods" whenever possible, we believe that a lot of potential market participants will take the plunge into Crypto and use it as a viable alternative to cash or credit cards" stated Clayton Moore, CEO NetCents. "We also believe that with the recent declines in Crypto values, right now is a great time to dip your toe in the water and get involved in Cryptocurrencies.", he concluded.

For the most recent years, the Cryptocurrency market has grown by about 10 million wallets annually. But, a recent ruling in India has lifted a ban on using Cryptocurrencies - therefore NetCents Management has increased its projection of global wallets based on its view that India will adopt Cryptocurrency readily. Historical, statistics show that Cryptocurrencies are more widely adopted in regions where financial infrastructure is limited. This bodes well for the potential growth in India, as it is the second most populous country and has a limited financial infrastructure.

Furthermore, NetCents Management believes that the value of Cryptocurrencies will rise for the next 12 months which should indicate that wallet growth could exceed 15 million over the next 12 months. NetCents believes that growth in Consumer adoption will lead to increased transactions using Cryptocurrency.

The Company has been experiencing 40% monthly growth in its transaction volume, and the two trends above could increase that growth rate to the upside. NetCents has determined that it will re-deploy some of its advertising budget to help educate Consumers about their options in choosing "contactless payment" methods, as recommended by the World Health Organization. NetCents is committed to making its payment systems easy to use for Consumers and Merchants. It intends to add new materials to its marketing tools for Merchants to use in educating new users of crypto and NetCents in the marketplace.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/03/06/coronavirus-covid-19-concerns-over-using-cash/4973975002/

https://thefintechtimes.com/how-coronavirus-could-lead-to-digital-exclusion-in-a-cashless-society/

https://techcrunch.com/2020/03/03/india-lifts-ban-on-cryptocurrency-trading/

https://medium.com/coinmonks/cryptocurrency-adoption-by-country-d15e9fea0d94

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

