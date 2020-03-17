Lonza Publishes its Online Annual & Sustainability Reports 2019

New corporate website is launched to deliver an improved user experience

Basel, Switzerland, 17 March 2020 - Lonza today announced the publication of its online Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2019, as well as its new corporate website.

Lonza published today its 2019 online Annual Report and Sustainability Report (in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative - GRI - guidelines). The pdf versions of the Annual Report and Sustainability Report can be accessed here.

For the 2019 edition of the Annual Report, personal perspectives are included from the leadership team, alongside the five following main sections:

Company Overview including Strategy, Talent Attraction and Retention, Sustainability

Segments

Financials

Remuneration

Governance

Sustainability remains critical to Lonza's continuing success, and Lonza takes its governance-related, social and environmental responsibilities seriously. With the 2019 Sustainability Report, Lonza aims to provide increased transparency on its approach and achievements.

Environmental, social and governance is a focus area of Lonza, with firm commitments to strengthen its strategic approach and to continue to enhance its disclosure on clear objectives, action plans and key performance indicators (KPIs).

Launch of new corporate website

Lonza today launches a new corporate website, designed to provide an enhanced user experience. It contains a simplified and streamlined structure, with updated resources for investors, customers and prospective employees. The site is now responsive to mobile devices and provides current information relating to Lonza's employment value proposition (EVP) as well as its sustainability activities. The new site is now live at: www.lonza.com

About Lonza

Lonza is a leading global supplier to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. We work to promote a healthier lifestyle and prevent illness by supporting our customers to deliver innovative medicines that help treat or even cure a wide range of diseases. This is complemented by our broad range of microbial control solutions, which help to create and maintain a healthy environment.

Patients and consumers benefit from how we apply our scientific knowledge and advanced manufacturing technologies to the healthcare, hygiene and fast-moving consumer goods markets and to developing preservation and protection materials.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today is a well-respected global company with more than 100 sites and offices and approximately 15,500 full-time employees worldwide (at the end of 2019). The company generated sales of CHF 5.9 billion in 2019 with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.6 billion. Find out more at www.lonza.com.

