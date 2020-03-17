MONDI PLC - Directorate Change

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

17 March 2020

Mondi appoints Chair

Mondi Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Philip Yea as a non-executive director of Mondi plc with effect from 1 April 2020 and Chair with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 7 May 2020 ("AGM"). Philip will replace David Williams who, as announced in March 2019, will retire. David will step down from the Board of Mondi plc at the conclusion of the AGM.

Stephen Harris, Mondi's Senior Independent Director, commented:

"I would like to take the opportunity, on behalf of the Mondi Board, to thank David for his immense contribution to Mondi since its listing in 2007. David's significant business experience, his invaluable guidance and his leadership during this period have been vital to the Group's development and we are extremely grateful to him. We wish David all the best for the future.

We are delighted that Philip will be joining us. He has extensive listed company experience, both as an executive and non-executive director, across a range of sectors. His broad industry background and knowledge of operating within large, international corporates will bring valuable insight to the Board. Philip also has significant leadership experience which will be key to the future growth and development of Mondi."

Philip graduated with an MA in Modern Languages from Oxford University and is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. He started his career as a graduate trainee at Perkins Engines before holding a range of finance roles at companies including Mars Ltd and Guinness plc, becoming Group Finance Director of Diageo plc on its creation in 1997. He was a managing director at Investcorp from 1999 to 2004, leaving to become CEO of 3i Group plc, a role he held until 2009. He has held a number of non-executive roles, including senior independent director at Vodafone Group plc and Computacenter plc, chair at Greene King plc and bwin.party digital entertainment plc and non-executive director at Rocket Internet SE. Philip is currently chair of Equiniti Group plc and a non-executive director at Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus plc and Marshalls of Cambridge (Holdings) Ltd.

Philip will be a member of the nominations and remuneration committees with effect from his appointment to the Board and will chair the nominations committee with effect from his appointment as Chair of the Board.

There are no other details that require to be disclosed in respect of this appointment pursuant to Rule 9.6.13 of the UK Listing Rules.

Contact details:

Mondi Group

Clara Valera

Group Head of Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 1932 826357

Kerry Crandon Cooper

Group Head of External Communication

+44 1932 826323

Further information:

Pursuant to section 430(2B) of the UK Companies Act 2006, we advise that David Williams will receive payment of his normal fees for the period to his retirement date of 7 May 2020. No other remuneration payments or payment for loss of office have been or will be made in connection with his retirement.

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, delighting its customers and consumers with innovative packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is fully integrated across the packaging and paper value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is embedded in everything we do. In 2019, Mondi had revenues of €7.27 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.66 billion.

Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP). Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa Proprietary Limited.