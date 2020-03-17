A fund backed by the United Nations and the government of Luxembourg is helping companies to provide small solar PV systems and innovative cooking stoves in the economically challenged West African nation.The Fond des Energies Renouvelables pour la Résilience du Burkina Faso (FERR-BF) has offered to provide technical and financial assistance to companies that are interested in supplying small-scale PV systems and innovative cooking stoves in Burkina Faso. It did not provide technical specifications for the solar PV products. The fund, which is managed by the United Nations Capital Development ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...