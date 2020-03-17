The utility will build the project this year on 164 hectares of land just outside of Berlin. It will be the largest solar park to be constructed outside of Germany's incentive scheme for solar and renewables.From pv magazine Germany EnBW started construction this week on the largest solar park to be built in Germany without public subsidies. The German utility did not hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the project, but the official starting signal has been given. The 187 MW solar plant will be built on ??164 hectares of land in Weesow-Willmersdorf in Brandenburg, about 25 kilometers from Berlin. ...

