Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
17.03.20
08:24 Uhr
4,580 Euro
-0,060
-1,29 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.03.2020 | 08:21
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AECI Limited - Holding(s) in Company

AECI Limited - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, March 17

AECI Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
("AECI" or "the Company")

ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES BY CLIENTS OF ALLAN GRAY PROPRIETARY LIMITED ("Allan Gray")

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders and bondholders are advised that AECI has received formal notification that clients of Allan Gray have, in aggregate, acquired an interest in the ordinary shares of the Company, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of the Company held by Allan Gray's clients now amounts to 15,1027% of the total issued ordinary shares of the Company.

Woodmead, Sandton
Sponsor
?Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

17 March 2020

AECI-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire