AECI Limited - Holding(s) in Company

ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES BY CLIENTS OF ALLAN GRAY PROPRIETARY LIMITED ("Allan Gray")

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders and bondholders are advised that AECI has received formal notification that clients of Allan Gray have, in aggregate, acquired an interest in the ordinary shares of the Company, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of the Company held by Allan Gray's clients now amounts to 15,1027% of the total issued ordinary shares of the Company.

17 March 2020