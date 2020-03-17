DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Airbus SE: Airbus provides update on COVID-19 related measures 17-March-2020 / 07:52 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Ad-hoc release, 17 March 2020* *Airbus provides update on COVID-19 related measures* *Amsterdam, 17 March 2020* - Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) continues to closely monitor the evolution of the COVID-19 virus across the globe and is constantly assessing the situation, the impact on employees, customers, suppliers and the business. Following the implementation of new measures in France and Spain to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Airbus has decided to temporarily pause production and assembly activities at its French and Spanish sites across the Company for the next four days. This will allow sufficient time to implement stringent health and safety conditions in terms of hygiene, cleaning and self-distancing, while improving the efficiency of operations under the new working conditions. In those countries, the Company will also continue to maximise homeworking wherever possible. These measures will be implemented locally in coordination with the social partners. Airbus is also working together with its customers and suppliers to minimise the impact of this decision on their operations. Airbus continuously updates its workplace safety and travel recommendations to employees, customers and visitors, according to the latest developments. Airbus is following the guidance from the World Health Organisation and national health authorities. * * * *About Airbus * Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019, it generated revenues of EUR 70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide. *Contacts for the media* Guillaume Steuer guillaume.steuer@airbus.com +33 6 73 82 11 68 Stefan Schaffrath stefan.schaffrath@airbus.com +33 6 16 09 55 92 Matthieu Duvelleroy matthieu.duvelleroy@airbus.com +33 6 29 43 15 64 Justin Dubon justin.dubon@airbus.com +33 6 74 97 49 51 17-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Airbus SE P.O. Box 32008 2303 DA Leiden Netherlands Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002 Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481 Internet: www.airbusgroup.com ISIN: NL0000235190 WKN: 938914 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 999047 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 999047 17-March-2020 CET/CEST

March 17, 2020 02:52 ET (06:52 GMT)