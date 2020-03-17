Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-03-17 08:23 CET -- According to the announcement published by PRFoods on March 16 the offering period of PRFoods bonds (PRFoods bond 22.01.2025, ISIN code:EE3300001577) will be extended by March 30, 2020. Proceeding from the above the expected date of listing and admission to trading of the PRFoods bonds is amended to on or about April 6, 2020. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.