Investor Meet Company The QCA, PIMFA & IMC offer free Investor access for companies 17-March-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Investor Meet Company - Enabling continued engagement for companies and investors from any location To help companies and investors stay connected during this difficult time The QCA, PIMFA and Investor Meet Company (IMC) can offer listed companies, wealth managers and investors, access to the IMC communication platform at no cost, enabling companies to present and update all investors whilst restrictions caused by COVID-19 are in place. The platform has been uniquely designed to enable companies and their advisors to present digitally to investors from any location. Through intuitive technology, companies can deliver live, interactive presentations around company announcements and enable direct engagement for all investors from one central platform. To register Companies https://www.investormeetcompany.com/registercompany [1] Investors https://www.investormeetcompany.com/register [2] For further information, please contact: Investor Meet Company Tel: +44 (0) 20 3970 5500 Marc Downes Paul Brotherhood info@investormeetcompany.com The QCA Tel: +44 (0) 20 7600 3745 Hayley Zeff PIMFA Tel: +44 (0) 20 7382 0376 Matthew West Find Out More: Investor Meet Company https://www.investormeetcompany.com/ [3] The QCA https://www.theqca.com/membership/benefits/194106/investor-meet-company-is-the -value-of-your-company-reflected-in-your-share-price.thtml [4] PIMFA https://www.pimfa.co.uk/press-release/pimfa-announces-strategic-partnership-wi th-investor-meet-company/ [5] The London Stock Exchange Issuer Services https://www.lsegissuerservices.com/marketplace/investor-meet-company/what-we-o ffer [6] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 998915 17-March-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8c94f14b4907ce01e8a2dfd174a8fc7f&application_id=998915&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2ba51efd392d7c2f1720b2eabe4b9f12&application_id=998915&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3a7d249611085b0f150b1a96f6855eb2&application_id=998915&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9dd122f76fad90744c029c2fecee24de&application_id=998915&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0ed36dfcc7f8ec3b65d28c59463681c6&application_id=998915&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c3c9d307de605640587bcc2004607dcd&application_id=998915&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

March 17, 2020 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)