Altona Energy Plc - Shareholder Conference Call Dial-in Details

17 March 2020

ALTONA ENERGY PLC

("Altona" or "the Company")

Shareholder Conference Call Details

Follow the recent mailing of the Open Offer document to shareholders, the Directors of Altona will host a Shareholder Conference Call on 18 March at 11am GMT to address any questions that shareholders may have regarding the Company's In-Situ Gasification (ISG) project, ahead of investing in the Open Offer.

The call will last not longer than one hour and the meeting will be in the form of a Q&A. It is suggested that participants keep their phones on mute, whilst listening to the conversation, and only turn off mute, if they have a question to ask.

DIAL IN DETAILS AND PIN

Conference Call PIN: 70891913

Telephone Numbers:

UK Mobile: 83000

UK Landline: 0843 373 0843

Australia: 02-8999 0964

China: 010-5387 6269

France: 0821-618272

Germany: 01803-127 127

Worldwide Mobile: +44 843 373 0999

If you would like to attend the conference call, but live in a country not listed above, please contact Christian Taylor-Wilkinson via email on ctw@leanderPR.com prior to 4pm on 17 March, to receive your phone number.

For further information, please visit www.altonaenergy.com or contact:

Altona Energy plc

Qinfu Zhang, Executive Director

Philip Sutherland, Non-Executive Director

+44 (0) 7795 168 157

+61 (0)402 440 339 Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd (NEX Corporate Adviser)

Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels



+44 (0) 20 3772 0021 Leander (Financial PR)

Christian Taylor- Wilkinson





+44 (0) 7795 168 157

Company Information

Altona is an exploration company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of coal assets in South Australia though the process of in-situ gasification.

The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 10 March 2005 and was subsequently admitted to NEX on 1 February 2019. A copy of its admission documents dated 4 March 2005 can be accessed on its website, www.altonaenergy.com. This website is where items can be inspected under Rule 75 of the NEX Rules for Issuers, from 1 February 2019.