March 17, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Bilot Plc shares (short name: BILOT) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to the Technology sector. Bilot is the 8th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020, and it represents the second listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2020. Bilot Plc is a Finnish software and IT service company that creates strategic competitive advantage for companies by building a superior digital customer experience. Bilot offers its customers a comprehensive range of digital services and solutions for different stages of the customer journey, as well as intelligent sales and marketing tools which harness artificial intelligence and analytics. The company has recognized excellence in its field, and has a significant market position in Finland in leading software platforms and key technology ecosystems (such as SAP and Microsoft) and their integration as a seamless part of their customers' business. Bilot was born in 2005 from the desire to create the best workplace in the industry for the best talent in the industry. Bilot has approximately 140 employees in Finland, Sweden and Poland. In 2019, Bilot Group's net sales were approximately EUR 18.5 million and earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) was approximately EUR 1.7 million. For more information: https://bilot.group/about-us/ "During these challenging times we are thankful and humbled for the success of our IPO. The IPO was over-subscribed multiple times and we now have more than 4,000 new shareholders. Also our personnel showed their commitment to the company and after the IPO almost 60% of our personnel are also shareholders of the company. Our vision is to be an internationally recognized pioneer of digital customer experience and a strategic partner of our customers, known for our ability to identify the most significant innovations and to convert them into competitive advantage for our customers. We are well poised for the next growth phase in an industry that has enormous potential for leveraging online trading between businesses, digital customer experience, data, artificial intelligence and advanced analytics. The first and most important goal of our IPO is to support our strategic growth, facilitate our internationalization, support the expansion of our service offering, improve our recognition and to sustain our reputation. We are excited about writing the next chapter in the company's growth story. Thank you to all the shareholders for being part of our journey," says Mika Tanner, CEO of Bilot. "We welcome Bilot to Nasdaq First North," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We congratulate the company on the completion of its very successful IPO despite the market turbulence, and we look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its shareholders." Bilot Plc has appointed Alexander Corporate Finance Oy as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. 