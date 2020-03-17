Project Risk Consultants, LLC: PRC Software Risk Suite Names LoadSpring Exclusive Cloud Provider

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / PRC Software has partnered with cloud technology leader LoadSpring Solutions as their exclusive hosting partner. The PRC Software Risk Suite of products for project, program, and portfolio risk management will be further strengthened by utilizing LoadSpring's best-in-class service and support. The PRC Cloud is born!

This partnership allows PRC Software's collaborative and analytics solutions to be accessible with superior performance globally.

Andrew Wicklund, Owner & CEO, PRC Software said, "LoadSpring's powerful environment and premium support will ensure our clients have a flawless experience. They will also see major benefits relative to their IT security and budget."

LoadSpring brings over 18 years as a leading project management cloud solution provider with over 200+ applications under management, including well-known systems such as Primavera. LoadSpring supports ~4,000 corporate clients and over 100,000 users worldwide.

"Helping our clients achieve their strategic objectives is our core focus, and we continue to innovate our solutions and strengthen our partnerships to support that mission," said Dean Edmundson, LoadSpring's Chief Strategy Officer. He added, "We are honored to be partnered with PRC Software, a respected and innovative brand. We look forward to delivering significant value to our clients by streamlining the delivery of their products via our market leading LoadSpring Cloud Platform."

Existing PRC Software customers can migrate to the cloud with this exceptional new offering. New clients can contact us at sales@prcsoftware.com or +1 ?(346) 250-3145? for more information.

ABOUT PRC SOFTWARE

PRC Software is a leading project and risk management software and consulting company located in Houston, Texas. PRC offers software, consulting, and training, encompassing all aspects of project and Risk management. PRC has a diverse international client base in industries such as energy, technology, infrastructure, government, and construction, and has worked with a significant number of the Fortune 500.

The PRC Risk Suite include:

PRC Enterprise Risk Register

PRC Cost Risk Analysis (Monte Carlo Analysis)

PRC Schedule Risk Analysis (Monte Carlo Analysis)

To learn more about PRC Software contact:

Andrew Wicklund, Owner & CEO andrew@prcsoftware.com or visit www.prcsoftware.com.

ABOUT LOADSPRING

LoadSpring is a global leader in hosting, support, and integration of estimating and project management applications for construction and engineering. LoadSpring provides value-added services that complement their award-winning application's reputation for superior technology and support. More information is available from LoadSpring's website: LoadSpring Platform in Depth.

