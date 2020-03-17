PAO Severstal (SVST) Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA 17-March-2020 / 11:12 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Barbara Anne Bowen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status A person closely associated with PDMR (spouse of David Alun Bowen, member of the Board of Directors, Chair of the Audit Committee) b) Initial Initial notification notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Severstal" b) Legal Entity 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Identifier code 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Global Depository Receipts the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification US8181503025 code b) Nature of the purchase transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) 11.48 US dollars 398 11.05 US dollars 280 d) Aggregated information 678 - Aggregated volume 7,663.04 US dollars - Price e) Date of the 13 March 2020 transaction f) Place of the Off Exchange (XOFF) transaction For further information please contact: Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,157 million and EBITDA of $2,805 million in 2019. Severstal's crude steel production in 2019 reached 11.8 million tonnes. Severstal is looking for startups and innovative companies. You can get acquainted with the directions of interest and leave a request on the website innovations.severstal.com [1]. www.severstal.com [2] ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 52800 EQS News ID: 999113 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3839e2f6a36d649d16bad87760d60659&application_id=999113&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9df725a88ec10a83f7971e3cc5452b58&application_id=999113&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2020 04:12 ET (08:12 GMT)