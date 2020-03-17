Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LEJV ISIN: US8181503025 Ticker-Symbol: RTS2 
Tradegate
17.03.20
09:58 Uhr
9,520 Euro
+0,225
+2,42 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SEVERSTAL PAO GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEVERSTAL PAO GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,600
9,740
10:47
9,640
9,730
10:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEVERSTAL
SEVERSTAL PAO GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEVERSTAL PAO GDR9,520+2,42 %