Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market to Witness Extensive Growth Owing to Rising Machinery Advancements Till 2026 | Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market has demonstrated positive growth over the past seven years. The platform screen doors are fixed or sliding doors that are generally used in a subway or a Light Rail Transit (LRT) to cut off the railway from the platform when an electric train stops at a designated station. These doors on the activation of ATO (Automatic Train Operation) system make a signal when an electric train is about to arrive or stop at a designated station.

Drivers:

Owing to the growing need for maintaining high public transport standards, particularly in the areas of security, safety, reliability, and comfort. There is a surging demand for generously sized and flexible platform entrance, optimized passenger flows at peak hours of the day and customer-specific passenger transport solutions.

The physical barrier between the track and the platform has several consequential benefits. Sliding doors and fixed doors are installed at all the required places on the platform. The growing need to prevent passengers from committing suicide or from falling onto the track has driven the adoption of these systems. Furthermore, it helps to reduce the crew stress to maintain passenger safety. It also helps to create a noise-free, wind-free, and dust-free for the passengers.

Restrains:

There have been safety concerns related to the lining up of these doors with the platform when the train arrives. Over the past year, there has been several incidences of falls onto the tracks and has affected approximately 3000 people in Hong Kong alone. To combat such risks, public transportation system managers and manufacturers are examining and analyzing the evacuation procedures and are carrying out demonstration tests and simulations to improve the prevailing manufacturing pitfalls.

Segmentations:

Based on product type, the market has been categorized into full-closed, semi-closed, and half height type. Metro and other transportation have been identified as the key segmentation of the application type. Half-height platform gates are affordable to install than full-height screen gates, as the later requires more metallic framework for support. As a result of which, there are half-height gates are becoming popular among some railway operators prefer such an option to enhance safety at railway platforms and, simultaneously, making it economical and non-air-conditioned train stations naturally ventilated. However, these gates are less effective than full platform screen doors in preventing accidents and suicides.

Automatic platform gates or half-height platform screen doors or platform edge doors as referred to by some manufacturers are chest-height sliding gates, placed at the edge of a railway platform to restrict passengers from falling off the edge onto the tracks. Similar to full-height screen doors, these slide open or close automatically without any human control interference with the train doors.

Regional Outlook:

Based on the key regions, the Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a paramount share over the past few years and is further expected to grow over the stipulated period of time. East Asia and Europe are also demonstrating healthy potential for growth due to the rising cognizant of metros as a key public transportation system.

Competitive Landscape:

The industry players competing in this market range from small privately owned companies to large multinational corporations. For market structure analysis, the industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from small privately owned companies to large multinational corporations to compete in this industry. The key players, however, gross a major revenue share, which include Westinghouse, Nabtesco, Faiveley, Kangni, Fangda, Horton Automatics, Panasonic, Stanley, Jiacheng, KTK, Shanghai Electric, and Manusa. In this report, the production of Platform Screen Doors (PSD) increased from 49558 units in 2012 to 72901 units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 10.13%.

The classification of Platform Screen Doors (PSD) includes Full-Closed, Semi-Closed and Half Height Type, and the revenue proportion of Full-Closed in 2016 was about 51.6%.

The classification of Platform Screen Doors (PSD) includes Full-Closed, Semi-Closed and Half Height Type, and the revenue proportion of Full-Closed in 2016 was about 51.6%.

Platform Screen Doors (PSD) is widely used for Metro, and the consumption proportion was nearly 93% in 2016.

China occupied 35.44% of the production market in 2016. It was followed by Europe and Japan, which respectively account for around 27.2% and 12.1% of the global total industry. Other countries had a smaller amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 38.9% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

For industry structure analysis, the Platform Screen Doors (PSD) industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers accounted for over 61.8 % of the revenue market. Regionally, China was the biggest production value area of valves in 2016, also the leader in the whole Platform Screen Doors (PSD) industry.

Market Segmentation:-

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, Involved the assessment of Sales, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Nabtesco



Westinghouse



Faiveley



Fangda



Kangni



Horton Automatics



Stanley



Panasonic



Jiacheng



Shanghai Electric



KTK



Manusa

On the basis of product, this report displays the Sales, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Full-Closed Type



Semi-Closed Type



Half Height Type

By Application, this report focuses on Sales, Market share and Growth Rate of each application, can be divided into

Metro



Other Transportation

By Regions, this report splits global market into several key regions, with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin market share of top players in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), like

China



USA



Europe



Japan



Korea



India



Southeast Asia



South America

