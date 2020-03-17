REDAVIA, a global market leader of cost-effective, reliable, and clean solar power for businesses, signed a lease with Exotic EPZ LTD, an international nuts and oils processing and export company.

Jane Maigua, Managing Director of Exotic EPZ Ltd, and Erick Castro Bungu, Sales Director at REDAVIA, after signing the lease agreement (Photo: Business Wire)

Exotic EPZ Ltd is led by a dynamic trio of Kenyan ladies, Jane Maigua, Loise Maina, and Charity Ndegwa, who are passionate and purposeful about creating sustainable and inclusive agribusiness value chains. Their mission is to see their entire value chain prospering, by having a positive impact on smallholder farmers, particularly rural women farmers, and which creates opportunities for growth in incomes for themselves and their families.

With this goal in mind, REDAVIA stood out as the perfect choice for Exotic's energy needs. REDAVIA provides cost-efficient, renewable energy under a flexible lease contract, enabling Exotic EPZ LTD to reduce costs and increase their operational flexibility. Additionally, REDAVIA's carbon neutral solution enables Exotic EPZ LTD to reduce their carbon footprint, solving the sustainability challenge of Exotic EPZ LTD's energy needs.

"Before coming together to start a business, Loise, Charity, and I were all working on separate women economic empowerment programs" said Jane Maigua, Managing Director of Exotic EPZ Ltd. "We are thrilled to have found in REDAVIA an energy partner who values our joint commitment to sustainability and economic business choices."

Erwin Spolders, CEO founder of REDAVIA, confirmed, "We are delighted to partner with a team that has such great vision. A company like Exotic EPZ LTD that understands the balance of carbon footprint reduction and cost control can truly make a difference."

About Exotic EPZ LTD

Exotic is a reputable and integral player in the African Agro processing industry which prides itself in delivering high quality products to key global markets. The company works closely with the many smallholder farmers to maximize yields, provide market and input information, collectivize smallholder farmers and provide markets that are sustainable and guaranteed. Their mission is to source, produce and supply the finest quality products in the nuts and oils value chains while empowering small-scale producers, particularly rural women farmers. Find out more at https://exoticepz.co.ke/

About REDAVIA

REDAVIA offers solar power for businesses in West and East Africa. The REDAVIA system is based on a pre-configured model, including high-performance solar modules and electrical components. It is easy to ship, set up, scale, and redeploy. Businesses benefit from a cost-effective, reliable, clean energy solution with minimal upfront investment or technical skills. Find out more at www.redaviasolar.com

