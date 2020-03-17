The "The FDA Drug Approval Process" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will help clarify the US regulatory process, giving you a practical insight into FDA requirements and ensuring that you are fully up to date with all the latest developments.

The US is the largest market globally for pharmaceutical sales, so having a good understanding of FDA procedures is vital for those submitting in this challenging region.

The comprehensive programme will cover procedures for submission of INDs, NDAs, ANDAs and 505(b)(2), provide a useful insight into the organisation and structure of the FDA and its review processes, and highlight recent changes. The course will emphasise areas of interest to innovative manufacturers, but will also deal with issues relating to generic and over-the-counter drugs.

There will be ample opportunity for discussion with our expert trainer as well as other delegates and a practical workshop session to optimise learning.

Benefits of attending:

Review the latest FDA regulatory requirements for drug development

the latest FDA regulatory requirements for drug development Understand FDA regulatory strategic needs

Ensure that you comply with FDA requirements for NDAs, ANDAs and 505(b)(2)

Discuss recent changes and developments with an industry expert

Improve your communication and interactions with the FDA

Agenda:

Day One

Introduction, welcome and objectives

Overview of FDA organisation

History of the FDA

The FDA today

FDA future

Organisation of FDA and divisions.

Drug development regulatory requirements for FDA

Different types of INDs

Overview of US drug development

Analysing the IND

Organisation of the IND

IND submission procedures

FDA review of IND

FDA actions on INDs

Maintaining the IND

Understanding regulatory strategic tools

Access tools

Fast track, breakthrough, accelerated, priority

Expanded access options

Case study: Exercise to identify key scientific meeting points during development

Day Two

Recap of day one

Understanding PDUFA VI and GDUFA I

What are PDUFA and GDUFA?

NDA/biologics and biosimilars (BLA)

505(b)(2) applications

Generics

The NDA/ANDA process

Refusal to file issues

FDA review

CTD review

Quality systems (questions from FDA)

- IID

- QbR

- Stability

FDA change control

Maintaining the NDA and ANDA

Your obligations

PAS/CBE and annual reports

FDA meetings/information

Types of meetings

Best practice at meetings

FDA website

Controlled communication

Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and practical application

