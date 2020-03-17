Indian company Mahindra Susten will provide engineering, procurement and construction services on a $1.7m, 3.1 MW array for a German-Bangladeshi knitwear company which will buy the power generated for $0.077/kWh.Dhaka-based renewables developer Joules Power Limited will install Bangladesh's largest industrial solar rooftop - a 3.1 MW system in the Narayanganj district near the capital. The 33,000m2 array will cover multiple buildings owned by textile company Robintex Group, which will buy the electricity generated by the system from Joules Power under a 20-year rooftop leasing arrangement. Robintex ...

