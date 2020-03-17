Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 17 March 2020 at 12.00 noon EET

HELSINKI, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion takes the spreading of the coronavirus very seriously and has, based on the development of the situation and the announcement by the Finnish Government yesterday, decided to cancel the Annual General Meeting convened for 23 March 2020.

The Finnish Government announced on 16 March 2020 that public gatherings will be limited to a maximum of ten persons. Consequently, Caverion's Board of Directors has today decided to cancel the Annual General Meeting of 23 March 2020 and to convene the Annual General Meeting at a later stage.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

For additional information, please contact:

Anne Viitala

Group General Counsel

tel. +358-40-511-6151

anne.viitala@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström

Head of Investor Relations and External Communications

tel. +358-40-5581-328

milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-cancels-the-annual-general-meeting-on-monday-23-march-2020,c3061187

The following files are available for download: