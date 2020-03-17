Anzeige
17.03.2020
Caverion Cancels the Annual General Meeting on Monday 23 March 2020

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 17 March 2020 at 12.00 noon EET

HELSINKI, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion takes the spreading of the coronavirus very seriously and has, based on the development of the situation and the announcement by the Finnish Government yesterday, decided to cancel the Annual General Meeting convened for 23 March 2020.

The Finnish Government announced on 16 March 2020 that public gatherings will be limited to a maximum of ten persons. Consequently, Caverion's Board of Directors has today decided to cancel the Annual General Meeting of 23 March 2020 and to convene the Annual General Meeting at a later stage.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

For additional information, please contact:

Anne Viitala
Group General Counsel
tel. +358-40-511-6151
anne.viitala@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström
Head of Investor Relations and External Communications
tel. +358-40-5581-328
milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

