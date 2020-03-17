Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom to present at Citi conference

Millicom to present at Citi conference

Luxembourg, March 17, 2020 - MillicomInternational Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announced today that it will take part in the 2020 Citi Communications Services Conference on March 17 and March 18, 2020.

The virtual event will include one-on-one video conferences with investors, as well as a presentation by Millicom's CEO Mauricio Ramos and CFO Tim Pennington scheduled for Wednesday March 18, 2020, at approximately 2pm CET/1pm UK/9am EST.

Materials related to this event will be available on the company's website, and key issues to be discussed will include:

Status of COVID-19 in the Latam markets in which Millicom (https://www.millicom.com/) operates;

The Group's response and business continuity activities;

Current trading and activity levels, which had not been affected through mid-March; and

The Group's liquidity position and leverage in the face of volatile FX and markets.

For further information, please contact

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director

+1-786-628-5300

press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)











Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+1-786-628-5270 investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)







Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager

+1-786-628-5303 investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed around 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment