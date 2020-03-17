QUALCO is pleased to announce the appointment of Terry Franklin, as the new Global Business Development Director. Based in UK, Terry is responsible for all global business development activities providing strong commercial, sales and consultative leadership to QUALCO's regional Sales Ambassadors thus ensuring the delivery of near-term client needs as well as the longer-term business and technology strategy of the company. Terry was previously Strategic Business Development Director at Experian UK.

"Terry is a strong addition to our Executive team, and I am very confident that with his wealth knowledge and over 20 years of experience will deliver further growth for QUALCO at a global scale" said Spyros Retzekas, COO of QUALCO.

With extensive experience in the fields of Management, Consultancy, and Business Development, along with a proven track-record of significant accomplishments in the Credit and the Collection industry, Terry has held leadership positions in established companies in United Kingdom and beyond.

In his all-encompassing current role as Global Business Development Director, Terry will take ownership of QUALCO's wider Business Development unit and build on the firm's outstanding reputation for service and delivery, along with creating new partnerships globally.

"Being assigned to this role is an honor and a challenge for me" Terry says. "QUALCO is a thriving company, with a history of 20 years commitment to its clients and contemporary technological solutions. I look forward to being a part of the effort to bring the company to the next level and I am delighted to join the organisation in such a pivotal moment."

About QUALCO

QUALCO is an international technology solutions provider with more than 20 years of proven experience in enabling clients to manage their customers' data across the entire credit lifecycle. From early arrears to legal stages, in-house collections to panel management, we'll help you explore your customer data to unlock the hidden value of NPLs.

We help organisations adapt to a rapidly changing debt landscape driven by economic, regulatory, and behavioural considerations. Our intuitive software and advanced analytics solutions streamline your collections and recoveries activity, improve customer rehabilitation and accurately value your debt portfolio.

Our dedicated team supports more than 70 clients in over 30 countries across banking and financial services, distress funding, utilities, telecoms and retail.

