Large solar parks awarded contracts under Germany's tender scheme could lose funding if not brought online on time. The nation's solar trade body believes the government should quadruple its annual PV deployment target despite an anticipated coronavirus-related hiatus in roll-out.From pv magazine Germany. The German Solar Industry Association (BSW-Solar) expects the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic to cause delays to the planning and completion of large photovoltaic projects - an outcome which could hit solar developers in the pocket. Large scale projects secured under the national tendering scheme ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...