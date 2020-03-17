Renaissance Gold Inc.: Renaissance Gold Announces Director Change and Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / Renaissance Gold Inc. (TSXV:REN)(OTCQB:RNSGF) ("RenGold" or the "Company") reports that Robert Boaz has retired as a director of the Company with immediate effect and the appointment of Robert W. Schafer as a director of the Company filling the vacancy created by Mr. Boaz's retirement.

The Board would like to thank Mr. Boaz for his years of contributions to the Company.

Mr. Schafer is a Registered Professional Geologist with over 30 years of international experience exploring for mineral deposits and identifying, evaluating and structuring business transactions globally. As a field geologist, manager and executive, Mr. Schafer led teams to the grassroots discovery of mines in the western USA and Russia, as well as developing strategies that led to brownfields discoveries in western Canada and southern Africa. Mr. Schafer is an active member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME), its President 2020-2021, and served on the Board for more than a decade. Mr. Schafer is also Past-President and Board member of the Prospector & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC), Past-President of the CIM and Past President of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America. Mr. Schafer was a member of the Board of Governors for the US National Mining Hall of Fame and the Board of Directors of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame. Mr. Schafer is the first person to hold such leadership roles in both the USA and Canada.

Mr. Schafer is the recipient of the William Lawrence Saunders Gold Medal from AIME, as well as the prestigious Daniel C. Jackling Award and Robert A. Dreyer Award from SME for technical achievements and leadership in the mining industry during his career. Mr. Schafer is a Fellow of CIM and Distinguished Member of SME.

Mr. Schafer earned his BSc and MSc degrees in Geology at Miami University (Ohio); and at the University of Arizona carried out course work and research toward a Ph.D. in Geology and earned a second MSc degree in Mineral Economics. In addition, Mr. Schafer completed the Executive Management program at Stanford University. Mr. Schafer is also a Certified Corporate Director (ICD.D), a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG), and a Registered Professional Geologist in the States of Wyoming and Utah.

Mr. Schafer has been an executive with Hunter Dickinson, Kinross Gold and BHP Minerals. Mr. Schafer is founder and CEO of Eagle Mines Management and is a member of the Board of Directors of select mining companies.

The Company also reports that the Board, granted stock options of 200,000 common shares to Robert W. Schafer, exercisable for up to five years at a price of C$0.185 per share being the closing price of RenGold's common shares on the day prior to grant. The options granted will be subject to applicable regulatory hold periods.

About Renaissance Gold Inc.

Renaissance Gold Inc. is a western US focused prospect generator utilizing a joint venture business model. RenGold applies the extensive exploration experience and high-end technical skills of its founders and team members to search for and acquire high quality precious metal exploration projects that are then offered for joint venture to industry partners who provide exploration funding. RenGold maintains a large portfolio of gold and silver exploration properties and has entered into over 70 exploration agreements over the past 16 years including those of its predecessor, AuEx Ventures Inc., and those from Kinetic Gold. RenGold's objective is to place its projects into exploration agreements, testing as many drill targets as possible and providing maximum exposure to success through discovery.

By: Robert Felder, President & CEO

For further information, contact:

Robert Felder 775-337-1545 or bfelder@rengold.com

Ronald Parratt 775-337-1545 or rparratt@rengold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Renaissance Gold Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Renaissance Gold Inc's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Renaissance Gold Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: Renaissance Gold Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581059/Renaissance-Gold-Announces-Director-Change-and-Stock-Option-Grant