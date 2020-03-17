Anzeige
17.03.2020
Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 17

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
As at close of business on 16-March-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue442.35p
INCLUDING current year revenue459.97p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue433.39p
INCLUDING current year revenue451.01p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
