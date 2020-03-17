LeBaronBrown Specialties LLC Acquires Dien, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeBaronBrown Specialties LLC ("LBB Specialties") announced today that it has acquired a majority interest in Dien, Inc. ("Dien"), a leading specialty chemical and ingredients distributor based in Dallas, TX. Dien's management team, led by James Williams, will continue to manage the business. As part of the transaction, Dien Stout will retire as President of Dien, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

LBB Specialties, through its subsidiary companies, American International Chemical ("AIC"), Charkit Chemical Company ("Charkit") and Custom Ingredients, Inc. ("Custom") is a leader in the North American specialty chemical and ingredients distribution industry. It provides specialty chemicals to a wide range of customers and sources from a diverse base of chemical producers globally.

Dien is approaching its 25th year of operations and undertook this transaction to position the company for long-term, continued growth. "The investment brings additional resources and commercial relationships to best support the growth of Dien's suppliers and customers, building upon the success of our dedicated Dien team," commented Dien Stout, President of Dien, Inc. "We are excited about our future and the partnership with LBB Specialties, and believe significant opportunities lie ahead," commented James Williams.

Darren Birkelbach, Chief Executive Officer of LBB Specialties, stated "We are thrilled by the addition of Dien to the LBB Specialties platform. The company's high-quality, multi-decade performance history and reputation as a premier specialty chemical and ingredients provider are a testament to the outstanding team in place at Dien. We look forward to the opportunity to provide resources and support to the management team at Dien to fuel continued growth."

About Dien, Inc.

Dien, Inc. is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients distributor based in Dallas, TX serving primarily the personal care, food & beverage, and nutraceutical end markets. Founded in 1996, Dien is approaching 25 years of successful growth through its first-rate service, technical support, and proven track record.

About LeBaronBrown Specialties

LBB Specialties is a leader in the North American specialty chemical and ingredients distribution industry. It represents a diversified, national supplier serving end-markets including personal care, food & nutrition, specialty industrial, and life science. LBB Specialties generates over $270 million of revenue and employs over 55 sales representatives.

