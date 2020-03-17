Ribbon Launches Work@Home, Facilitating Remote Work for Enterprises and Contact Centers

Kandy cloud-based solutions deliver full Unified Communications, Collaboration and Omnichannel Contact Center

WESTFORD, Massachusetts, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications solutions, today announced the release of its cloud-based Work@Home offer, which delivers advanced remote working capabilities to enterprises and contact centers of any size.

"In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies must be empowered to shift their operations to alternate locations quickly and efficiently," said Sacha Gera, Senior Vice President, Cloud Products. "Our Kandy Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS)-based solutions enable companies to rapidly meet this need seamlessly and cost-effectively."

Enterprises that need to switch their operational model to an all-remote workforce have access to a complete Unified Communications and Collaboration solution with Ribbon's Smart Office, which provides screensharing, HD video whiteboard, group chat, conferencing and more on both desktop and mobile clients. Fully functional licenses are available from select partners free of charge until June 30, 2020.

Today's stressed supply chains and major disruptions make customer support more important than ever. Contact centers looking to keep their operations uninterrupted while moving to a decentralized and remote model can turn up a working contact center in 30 minutes via Kandy's Live Support, gaining a complete omnichannel contact center from a web browser.

"We remain completely committed to working closely with our customers and partners to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," Mr. Gera added.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers global communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, agility and automation and includes optical and packet networking, core to edge IP solutions, UCaaS/ CPaaS cloud offers, and leading-edge software security and analytics tools. To learn more, visit rbbn.com.

