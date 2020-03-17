This Tech Stock Deserves a Serious LookIn a plunging market, a lot of stocks seem to be on sale. In particular, tech stocks used to be highly sought after but have taken some of the hardest hits in the recent round of sell-offs. As a result, the discounts on tech stocks can look pretty attractive.But keep in mind that the bearish sentiment could stay for a while. With the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, and with Saudi Arabia causing oil prices to plunge, there is plenty of uncertainty.Still, there.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...