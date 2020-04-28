Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed TPT Global Tech (OTCQB: TPTW) ("the Company"), a Technology/Telecommunications Media Content Hub for Domestic and International syndication and also provides Technology solutions to businesses domestically and worldwide. President and CEO of the Company, Stephen Thomas, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly noted that the Company recently announced the launch of a new medical technology and supply division, TPT MedTech LLC. Thomas shared that the Company was motivated to launch this division by the high demand for medical devices during the current pandemic. "The medical industry is the perfect segway into what we already do," said Thomas. "When we launch and upgrade our network to 5G, the medical industry is one of the industries that will be impacted on a positive note," he explained. "It's a natural progression for us to get into the medical space."

The conversation then turned to the Company's convertible debt, as well as the possibility of a reverse split. "We're not going to issue any more shares from treasury with regards to the convertible debt, and we don't plan to do any type of reverse split in the near future," explained Thomas.

Jolly then commented on the available programs for small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, and asked if these have been advantageous for the Company. "We've actually been approved for about $700,000 through the Payroll Protection Program (PPP)," shared Thomas.

Thomas then updated listeners on the Company's progress with raising capital. Thomas explained that the Company was in the process of raising $40 million through a private Placement 506c for accredited investors, however the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed their progress. "We are actively talking to accredited investors, so we'll see what happens with that in the very near future," said Thomas.

Jolly then noted that the Company is grossly undervalued, and asked about their financials. Thomas shared that the convertible debt conversions have affected the Company's market cap, but the fundamentals of the Company remain strong. "We did over $10.2 million in top-line revenue in 2019," shared Thomas. "We show some debt on the balance sheet, but when you look at the $14 million in debt, $10 million of that is what we call 'non-cash expenses'," explained Thomas. "The curve is going in the right way with regards to TPT Global Tech."

To close the interview, Thomas expressed his confidence in the Company's fluidity and diversification. "That's really important and that's what we focus on," said Thomas, adding that diversity leads to greater value and potential while also increasing shareholder value. "We're excited for 2020."

To hear the entire interview with Stephen Thomas, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7568358-tpt-global-tech-discusses-the-launch-of-tpt-medtech-llc-with-the-stock-day-podcast

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech Inc. (TPTW) based in San Diego, California, is a Technology/Telecommunications Media Content Hub for Domestic and International syndication and also provides Technology solutions to businesses domestically and worldwide. TPT Global offers Software as a Service (SaaS), Technology Platform as a Service (PAAS), Cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and carrier-grade performance and support for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network in the United States. TPT's cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses of any size to enjoy all the latest voice, data, media and collaboration features in today's global technology markets. TPT's also operates as a Master Distributor for Nationwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Independent Sales Organization (ISO) as a Master Distributor for Pre-Paid Cellphone services, Mobile phones Cellphone Accessories and Global Roaming Cellphones.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of various provisions of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates" and other terms with similar meaning. Specifically, statements about the Company's plans for accelerated growth, improved profitability, future business partners, M&A activity, new service offerings and pursuit of new markets are forward looking statements. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements should not be construed as fact. The information contained in such statements is beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict what factors would cause results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. All forward-looking statements in the press release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

CONTACT:

Frank Benedetto

619-915-9422

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55018