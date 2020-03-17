Jon DeHaan Foundation Announces New President

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / The Jon DeHaan Foundation is proud to announce Dr. Robert Schwartz of the Minneapolis Heart Institute as its new President. Dr. Schwartz will lead the organization in supporting individuals and companies bringing groundbreaking research in cardiac medicine towards commercialization.

Photo: Dr. Robert Schwartz presenting on behalf of the Jon DeHaan Foundation at EuroPCR 2019.

Dr. Schwartz (M.D. FACC, FAHA, FSCCT) is the Director of Translational Research and Medical Director of Education at the Minneapolis Heart Institute, and is also a Senior Consulting Cardiologist at the Minneapolis Heart Institute. He previously served as Director of the Center for Applied Vascular Biology and Interventions, Mayo Clinic and Foundation. Dr. Schwartz has served as Professor at the Mayo Medical School. He holds Board Certifications on the National Board of Medical Examiners in Internal Medicine, the American Board of Internal Medicine in Cardiovascular Diseases, and the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography (SCCT). In addition, he has published over 500 articles and abstracts in peer reviewed journals dealing with various topics in Interventional Cardiology and Advanced Cardiac Imaging. Dr. Schwartz is the recipient of various awards including the Andreas Gruentzig Award for Basic Research in Coronary Restenosis from the Thoraxcenter/European Society of Cardiology. He holds professional memberships as Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association, and The Society for Cardiac Angiography and Interventions. Dr. Schwartz is also a member of the Society of Atherosclerosis Imaging.

Tom DeHaan, Foundation Trustee, remarked, "Dr. Schwartz is truly a pillar in the field of cardiology, both in the US and abroad. He is a champion for young talent and does a lot to support the continued evolution in the field. The Foundation is honored to have his guidance as we move forward in supporting cardiology's innovators."

Dr. Schwartz will assume the position immediately. He will represent the Foundation in its upcoming activities, including EuroPCR Innovators Day, TCT Shark Tank, and ICI Meeting Innovation Award competition. Says Dr. Schwartz, "I am delighted and honored to accept the position as President of the Jon DeHaan Foundation. Our mission will be to carry through with Mr. Jon DeHaan's desire to foster cardiovascular innovation as we support worthy projects and organizations with technologies that will improve patient care and outcomes."

In his role as President, Dr. Schwartz will oversee the growth and development of the Foundation's activities. The Jon DeHaan Foundation looks forward to a very successful and long-lasting relationship in the coming years.

About: The Jon DeHaan Foundation was founded in 1991 as the Jon Holden DeHaan Foundation to support those working to advance cardiac medicine. The Foundation provides grants and awards to individuals and companies who focus on innovative developments in cardiovascular medicine, including research, prevention, diagnosis, treatment or rehabilitation.

Our program is open to an array of academic and health professionals, as well as engineers, business professionals, and med-tech companies. Applicants must have the intent to eventually commercialize their research.

CONTACT:

Jon DeHaan Foundation

Media Contact: Jesse Roy

Phone: 609-751-6462

Email: jroy@jondehaanfoundation.org

Web: www.jondehaanfoundation.org

SOURCE: Jon DeHaan Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580567/Jon-DeHaan-Foundation-Announces-New-President