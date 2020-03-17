Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2020) - Unigold Inc. (TSXV: UGD) ("Unigold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the status of its exploration program at its Neita Concession in the Dominican Republic.

The Company has completed a total of 48 diamond drill holes. Two holes are in progress testing feeder zones for the high-grade sulphide mineralization intersected at Targets B and C. These current holes are expected to cumulatively total about 1000 meters. Twenty-eight drill holes totaling approximately 750 meters were drilled to assess the oxide resource, determine depth to the transition boundary and to collect sufficient sample material for metallurgical testing. Significant results for the project to date are included in Tables 1.0 (Candelones Sulphide Resource) and 2.0 (Candelones Oxide Resource).

Sufficient material has been collected from both sulphide and oxide mineralization to support metallurgical testing. The bulk samples are currently undergoing metallurgical testing at Bureau Veritas Minerals - Metallurgical Division in Richmond B.C. under the supervision of Mr. Richard Gowans, B.Sc. P.Eng., President and Principal Metallurgist, Micon International Ltd. The studies commenced with mineral deportment and QEMSCAN analysis in late February and early March. No metallurgical studies incorporating the higher grade sulphide mineralization have been completed in the past. These early results are encouraging and will be used to inform and design the second stage of metallurgical tests, which are expected to get underway shortly. Material results will be released when verified and the significance can be communicated effectively.

Joe Hamilton, Chairman and CEO of Unigold notes: "The results to date have exceeded our expectations, with 85% of the holes completed to date intersecting what we categorize as significant mineralization. Our stated objectives when we commenced this program were to upgrade a portion of the inferred mineral resource to the Indicated category and we believe we have achieved that goal. We also wanted to collect representative bulk samples for metallurgical testing of the near surface oxide and the higher grade sulphide mineralization identified in 2016. Finally, we also wanted to evaluate the exploration potential of the Candelones Extension deposit at depth to determine if there were opportunities to increase the current mineral resource. Our initial step out drill results targeting the higher grade mineralization at depth has been very successful and results suggest that both the grade and thickness of the mineralization are increasing at depth."

To view an enhanced version of Table 1.0, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6915/53521_uni3_orig.jpg

Figure 1.0 - Candelones Extension Longitudinal Section Looking North

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1.0 please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6915/53521_uni2_orig.jpg





To view an enhanced version of Table 2.0, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6915/53521_un1i_orig.jpg

The holes currently underway are the final two holes in our 2020 Phase 1 exploration program. Final results, when received, will be compiled and used to design our Phase 2 drill program. The commencement of the Phase 2 program will depend on a number of factors including an assessment of the impact of Covid-19 to the Dominican Republic, to our supply chain in that country, to our local and expatriate employees and to the immediate communities around our operations. Recent announcements by the Government of Canada urging Canadian residents to return to Canada and recommendations by the World Health Organization to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus have prompted us to recall our expatriate employees to Canada. The final two holes will be logged remotely, and sampled by our Dominican staff using existing protocols.

The Company will host a Webinar update on Wednesday March 25 at 10:30am to discuss results to date. Further details will be included in future press releases and posted on our website.

QA/QC

Diamond drilling utilizes both HQ and NQ diameter tooling. Holes are established using HQ diameter tooling before reducing to NQ tooling to complete the hole. The core is received at the on-site logging facility where it is, photographed, logged for geotechnical and geological data and subjected to other physical tests including magnetic susceptibility and specific gravity analysis. Samples are identified, recorded, split by wet diamond saw, and half the core is sent for assay with the remaining half stored on site. A minimum sample length of 0.3 meters and a maximum sample length of 1.5 metres is employed with most samples averaging 1.0 meters in length except where geological contacts dictate. Certified standards and blanks are randomly inserted into the sample stream and constitute approximately 5-10% of the sample stream. Samples are shipped to a sample preparation facility in the Dominican Republic operated by Bureau Veritas. Assaying is performed at Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd.'s laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. Canada. All samples are analyzed for gold using a 50 gram lead collection fire assay fusion with an atomic adsorption finish. In addition, most samples are also assayed using a 36 element multi-acid ICP-ES analysis method.

Wes Hanson P.Geo., Chief Operating Officer of Unigold has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

