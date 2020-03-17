Entrepreneurism Thrives as SinglePoint Inc. Launches USA Made Hemp Seed Oil Infused Hand Sanitizer

Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2020) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering hemp/ cannabis stocks and coronavirus (COVID-19) stocks issues a snapshot looking at the eruption of innovation in multiple sectors in the face of today's ongoing pandemic. Crisis has always incited innovation, creating winners and losers and this pandemic is creating a global shift never before witnessed. Companies that are agile enough to adapt and recognize the change can also seize opportunities by providing a definite solution; which is what SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) is aiming to do by launching Klen Hands - Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizing Hemp Seed Oil, made in the USA.

Read the full article on Investorideas.com - Coronavirus Incites Innovation in Biotech, Hemp / Cannabis and Tech Sectors

https://www.investorideas.com/news/2020/cannabis/03170-HempSeedOilInfused-HandSanitizer.asp

On March 13th, Friday the 13th, thought to be an unlucky day by some, SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) boldly announced the launch of Klen Hands, yet another example of how they have consistently been on top of consumer and industry trends. Already entrenched in the cannabis and cleantech sectors, during this current crisis, SinglePoint immediately saw the need for a crossover into the health sector as shelves are being emptied of hand sanitizers.

According to the press release: "Hand sanitizer is one of the most out of stock products there is in most all retail locations. We do expect to sell out very quickly. As we move into uncertain times, we have developed a product to directly combat the coronavirus. Our hand sanitizer has 62% ethyl alcohol to keep hands klen (clean) as well as hemp seed oil to keep hands soft and hydrated. Sanitize. Hydrate. Repeat."

Klen is currently being produced in SinglePoint's Carlsbad facility and will ship directly to your location. Orders will be fulfilled in the order they are received.

"We are working to develop solutions for both product and technology in order to assist in the effort of combating COVID-19. As many people know our company has deep ties to the Washington State area. We believe we can provide solutions in the near term to help with the dissemination of current, reliable information and in the interim use our facilities to develop products such as hand sanitizer. We will be releasing additional resources for individuals in the coming weeks." - Greg Lambrecht CEO.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6292/53485_046c36309436a908_001full.jpg

Klen Hands

Another key trend arising in the cannabis space due to the coronavirus outbreak, is the boom of cannabis delivery services. It also looks like there will also be a huge uptick in cannabis sales as consumers are buying and hoarding cannabis just like toilet paper and hand sanitizers.

"Retail stores across the United States have seen an influx of traffic as Americans seek to stock up on basic supplies. Cannabis retailers have seen a similar trend, with many consumers choosing to make fewer trips to dispensaries, instead opting for larger, less frequent purchases as COVID-19 fears grip the country," reported a Motley Fool correspondent.

In the pharma and biotech sector we have seen players from big to small announce potential solutions as they race to find a vaccine for COVID-19.

Looking at the tech sector, there are multitudes of technology already in place that can be deployed and smart companies are already on it. According to a report from CNBC, "Chinese technology giants are accelerating their efforts in the field of health-care technology in areas from cloud computing to artificial intelligence (AI) amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

Drone technology is also being used for delivery and mapping, and networking companies are expected to see a boost from the new labor force of remote workers.

As we self isolate, social distance and stock up, let's be smart as investors and not panic and really look at the bigger picture unfolding; innovation and entrepreneurism at its best.

