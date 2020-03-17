First Company to Help Canadians Feel Better About Their Money Through Free Online Financial Planning

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2020) - WealthyPlanet, a FinTech company that will offer free and holistic, online financial planning to millions of Canadians, today announced it has closed a seed funding round with Mercanti Management Inc.

WealthyPlanet helps everyday Canadians worry less about their money through the first free, easy-to-use online financial planning tool, plus access to low-fee products and live non-commissioned advisors.

Most qualified financial planners ignore 99% of people with portfolios less than $1M as it is not profitable for them. Canadians pay over $10B per year in financial services fees*. WealthyPlanet is targeting an important problem for middle-income families with no access to a comprehensive financial and life plan they can set, track and manage. The company plans to address some of the biggest concerns of Canadians including carrying too much debt, saving for retirement, and accessing optimized and cost-effective mortgage, insurance and investment products.

"Through a lifetime building financial services organizations and sitting with hundreds of clients at their kitchen tables, I've learned what middle-income families need and the financial planning gaps that persist in our current market," says John Podlewski, Founder and CEO of WealthyPlanet. "I'm excited to have gained the confidence of a local Hamilton and national business icon like Sam Mercanti and pleased to be Mercanti Management's first technology company investment."

"I trust John and his vision for WealthyPlanet because he's built successful businesses before and knows how to grow company teams and financial services sales efforts like no other," said Sam Mercanti, President of Mercanti Management Inc. "We are pleased to partner with WealthyPlanet, and we share the need to champion a better financial future and quality of life for Canadian families."

A limited Beta program to use the free online financial planning tool will be available soon. Anyone can sign up to reserve a spot at www.wealthyplanet.com

About WealthyPlanet:

WealthyPlanet gives everyday Canadians confidence about their financial future through a powerful and free online financial planning tool, cost-effective products and advice. We are a Burlington, Ontario-based FinTech company filling a need for most people that have no long-term financial plan or understanding of their one monthly contribution required to reach financial and life goals. www.wealthyplanet.com

