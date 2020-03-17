Ribbon's Latest JITC-Certified Solution Delivers the U.S. Department of Defense Enhanced Security, Interoperability and Scalability

Session Border Controller 5400 joins extensive portfolio of Ribbon solutions available on the DISA Approved Products List; all designed to deliver advanced communications and security capabilities

WESTFORD, Massachusetts, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications solutions, today announced that its Session Border Controller 5400 (SBC 5400) has been certified by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and is now available for deployment by DoD agencies within their communications network. The Ribbon SBC 5400 was specifically designed to deliver high performance and scale while protecting large enterprise networks such as the DoD. In addition, the SBC 5400 provides complete security, without any performance impact, via encryption, Denial of Service (DoS) and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack detection and prevention, and dynamic black-listing of rogue endpoints.

The DoD's Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) certification is the culmination of a stringent process that tests solutions for quality, security, interoperability and reliability. Once solutions have achieved JITC certification, they are placed on the DISA Approved Products List (APL).

"The Ribbon SBC 5400 allows the DoD and its agencies to protect critical communications infrastructure from sophisticated threats and cyber-attacks using the latest in encryption technology," said Tony Scarfo, EVP, Products, R&D, Support and Supply Chain for Ribbon. "Designed to support high scale media and transcoding sessions, while also providing advanced support for multi-media traffic, the Ribbon SBC 5400 enables the DoD to future-proof its communications network while delivering advanced protection against SIP-based attacks."

"Ribbon is fully committed to helping improve and protect the DoD's communications network with our advanced real-time communications and security solutions," said Jim Dertzbaugh, Vice President of US Sales for Ribbon. "We are extremely proud to offer the DoD a comprehensive, best-of-breed solutions set that the Department can confidently and safely invest in to protect and enhance its mission-critical communications network."

Ribbon's extensive list of JITC-certified solutions for voice, video, security and desktop collaboration available on the DISA APL include the SBC Software Edition (SWe), SBC 7000, SBC 5110, SBC 5210, Voice Exchange 900 (VX 900), G5 Media Gateway, SBC 5000 series as part of the Microsoft Skype for Business solution and the Application Server (as both an Enterprise and Local Session Controller).

Key Takeaways:

Ribbon's SBC 5400 has achieved JITC certification, delivering high performance, high scale communications capabilities and advanced network protection against SIP-based attacks to the DoD and its agencies.

The Ribbon SBC 5400 is designed to provide large enterprises, such as the DoD with advanced support for high scale media and transcoding sessions while providing enhanced support for multi-media traffic.

Ribbon has a longstanding history with deploying carrier-grade solutions in the DoD communications network. The DoD has leveraged Ribbon's carrier-class Application Server for one of the largest VoIP deployments (50,000-plus seats) in the agency's history.

Ribbon's comprehensive set of advanced communications and security solutions available on the APL include the SBC Software Edition (SWe), SBC 7000, SBC 5110, SBC 5210, Voice Exchange 900 (VX 900), G5 Media Gateway, SBC 5000 series as part of the Microsoft Skype for Business solution and the Application Server (as both an Enterprise and Local Session Controller).

Ribbon is continually adding to and upgrading its comprehensive portfolio of JITC-certified solutions with the latest examples including key software upgrades to the Application Server and G5 Media Gateway.

