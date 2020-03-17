Dental Imaging Market Worth $4.1 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Dental Imaging Market by Product (CBCT, Intraoral X ray, Intraoral Cameras, Intraoral Scanners), Application (Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Implantology) & End user (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Diagnostic Centers) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Dental Imaging Market is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0%.

In the current global scenario-where the focus on technological advancements has risen-it is expected that the benefits of advanced dental imaging will ensure its greater adoption in the years to come. The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, the growing affordability of imaging systems, and the need for rapid and accurate diagnosis are the other major factors driving the growth of this market.

The intraoral scanners segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The market is segmented into extraoral and intraoral imaging systems. The intraoral imaging systems segment is further divided into intraoral X-ray systems, intraoral sensors, intraoral PSP systems, intraoral scanners, and intraoral cameras. Intraoral scanners are projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the advantages of capturing direct dental impressions, reducing the rate of restoration remakes, and providing overall better clinical workflows.



Implantology to hold the largest share in the dental imaging market.



The market is further segmented into implantology, oral & maxillofacial surgery, endodontics, orthodontics, and other applications. The implantology segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of dental implants, increasing number of bone-graft assessments, and rising focus on the evaluation of post-treatment cases.



Dental hospitals & clinics to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.





The market is broadly classified into dental hospitals & clinics, dental diagnostic centers, and dental academic & research institutes. Dental hospitals & clinics are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this end-user segment can be attributed to the rising affordability of advanced dental imaging systems, growing patient awareness, and increasing need for rapid and accurate patient diagnosis and treatment planning.





North America holds the largest share in the dental imaging market.





North America held the largest share of the market in 2019. This is due to the presence of a large number of players in the dental imaging market, increasing awareness among patients, and the rising adoption of technically advanced imaging systems by dentists. The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, witnessed the highest growth, which is driven by factors such as the increasing focus of emerging and leading market players on developing Asian markets, rise in disposable incomes, comparatively lenient regulatory guidelines, and growing dental tourism market.

The prominent players in the global dental imaging market are Envista Holdings Corporation (US), PLANMECA OY (Finland), ACTEON Group (UK), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Carestream Dental, LLC (US), VATECH Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Owandy Radiology (France), DÜRR DENTAL SE (Germany), Midmark Corporation (US), Genoray Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Asahi Roentgen Co. Ltd. (Japan), 3Shape (Denmark), PreXion, Inc. (US), Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.(China), Cefla Medical Equipment (Italy), Apteryx Imaging (Canada), Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan), Align Technology Inc. (US), J. MORITA CORP (Japan), and FONA Italy (Italy).

