Consilio and KLDiscovery today announced a partnership to provide global collections assistance for their clients in response to on-going travel advisories and restrictions due to COVID-19. The agreement aims to leverage each organization's local resources to reduce employee travel and prevent service disruptions for their customers.

The companies welcome additional providers in the industry to join this initiative and further expand the shared geographic footprint.

In addition to having local collections presence in the United States, the companies also have a combined collections presence in:

Australia

Canada

China

France

Germany

Hong Kong

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

Defensible self-collections are also available worldwide as an alternative to traditional on-site collections. Forensically-sound collections are performed by IT professionals or end users, and then encrypted files are shipped back to a secure lab.

"This is a significant moment in the eDiscovery community," said Chris Weiler, CEO of KLDiscovery. "Our partnership demonstrates a deep commitment to service excellence and employee well-being in the face of unprecedented business challenges. I'm certain the collective ingenuity of our industry and society will overcome the obstacles ahead."

"We have developed this unique partnership to minimize travel and potential COVID-19 exposure for our employees, while also maintaining our commitment to superior client service," said Andy Macdonald, CEO of Consilio. "We invite other providers in the industry to join our collaborative effort to ensure we continue to deliver on critical client needs across a wide number of geographies."

About Consilio

Consilio is a global leader in eDiscovery, document review, risk management, and legal consulting services. Through its Consilio Complete suite of capabilities, the company supports multinational law firms and corporations using innovative software, cost-effective managed services and deep legal and regulatory industry expertise. Consilio has extensive experience in litigation, HSR second requests, internal and regulatory investigations, eDiscovery, document review, information governance, compliance risk assessments, cybersecurity, law department management, contracts management, legal analytics, paper discovery and digital printing, as well as legal recruiting and placement. Consilio and its global family of companies, Advanced Discovery, Altep, Millnet Document Services and Legal Placements Inc., employ leading professionals in the industry, applying defensible workflows with patented and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery and risk management lifecycle. ISO 27001:2013 certified, the company operates offices, document review and data centers across Europe, Asia, and North America. For more information, please visit us at www.consilio.com.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company, with offices in 40+ locations across 20 countries, is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte's Technology Fast 500) and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. For more information, please email info@kldiscovery.com or visit www.kldiscovery.com.

